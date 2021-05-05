REBusinessOnline

Kalterra Capital Sells 213-Unit Apartment Community in Waxahachie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Park-Place-Waxahachie

Park Place in Waxahachie totals 213 units.

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Kalterra Capital Partners has sold Park Place, a 213-unit apartment community located on a 12-acre site in Waxahachie, about 30 miles south of Dallas. Park Place features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private yards and attached garages, as well as a pool, fitness center, a dog park and courtyards. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Kalterra Capital Partners plans to break ground on another multifamily and an active adult project in Waxahachie later this year.

