Kalterra Capital to Develop 184-Unit Multifamily Project in Waxahachie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Fitzgerald in Waxahachie is scheduled to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — Kalterra Capital Partners will develop The Fitzgerald, a 184-unit multifamily project in Waxahachie, a southern suburb of Dallas. The seven-acre complex will be situated directly to Park Place Apartments, Kalterra’s 213-unit development that sold to North Carolina-based Rowan Properties last May. Rowan Properties also purchased The Fitzgerald during the preconstruction phase but retained Kalterra to complete the development. Kalterra expects to deliver The Fitzgerald in the second quarter of 2023.