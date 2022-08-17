REBusinessOnline

Kalterra Capital to Develop 184-Unit Multifamily Project in Waxahachie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Fitzgerald-Waxahachie

The Fitzgerald in Waxahachie is scheduled to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — Kalterra Capital Partners will develop The Fitzgerald, a 184-unit multifamily project in Waxahachie, a southern suburb of Dallas. The seven-acre complex will be situated directly to Park Place Apartments, Kalterra’s 213-unit development that sold to North Carolina-based Rowan Properties last May. Rowan Properties also purchased The Fitzgerald during the preconstruction phase but retained Kalterra to complete the development. Kalterra expects to deliver The Fitzgerald in the second quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  