Kalterra Capital to Develop 56-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Kalterra Capital Partners will develop Midtown GP, a 56-acre mixed-use project located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The development’s residential component will consist of 142 townhomes and 366 apartments with clubhouses, resort-style pools, gyms and outdoor courtyards. In addition, Midtown GP will feature office, retail, restaurant and hospitality uses. Kalterra will develop the project in phases, with the construction of the first phase expected to be complete in 2023.