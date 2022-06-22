Kalterra Capital Underway on 249-Unit Multifamily Project in San Marcos, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Dylan, a 249-unit multifamily project in San Marcos, is slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Kalterra Capital Partners is underway on construction of The Dylan, a 249-unit apartment community in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The site is adjacent to McCarty Commons, which the Dallas-based developer sold in 2021. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and private patios/balconies. Residences will range in size from 675 to 1,415 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, volleyball court and open green space. Kalterra expects to deliver the property in the second quarter of 2023.