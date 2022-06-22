Kalterra Capital Underway on 249-Unit Multifamily Project in San Marcos, Texas
SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Kalterra Capital Partners is underway on construction of The Dylan, a 249-unit apartment community in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The site is adjacent to McCarty Commons, which the Dallas-based developer sold in 2021. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and private patios/balconies. Residences will range in size from 675 to 1,415 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, volleyball court and open green space. Kalterra expects to deliver the property in the second quarter of 2023.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.