Kalterra Capital Underway on 263-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Austin
KYLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Kalterra Capital Partners is underway on construction of The Verge, a 263-unit multifamily project in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle. Units will feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling stations, pickleball court, lounge areas, a fitness center, business center, dog spa and game rooms. Leasing is scheduled to begin in February 2023, with full completion slated for the third quarter of next year. Kalterra has also secured tenants for the development’s retail/restaurant component, with construction of those spaces expected to begin in the next six months.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.