REBusinessOnline

Kam Sang Co. Receives $128M in Financing for JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert

Posted on by in California, Hospitality, Loans, Western

JW-Marriott-Desert-Springs-Resort-Spa-Palm-Springs-CA

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, Calif., features 884 guest rooms, five swimming pools, two 18-hole golf courses and a 47-treatment room spa facility.

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Kam Sang Co. has obtained a $128 million loan for the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group secured the five-year, fixed-rate, interest-only loan, which Goldman Sachs Bank USA originated. The owner used proceeds to repay the existing loan, which was scheduled to mature in February 2022.

The 884-key hotel underwent a $40 million renovation in early 2020 that resulted in the creation of additional suites and substantial upgrades to all guest rooms. Spanning 286 acres, the resort features five swimming pools; two 18-hole golf courses; a Peter Burwash International Tennis Court; a 47-treatment-room spa facility; an aviary; 35 acres of streams, lakes and cascading waterfalls; a 12,000-square-foot entertainment zone; and more than 234,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

The resort also offers a broad collection of food and beverage outlets, including T&T Innovation Kitchen, Mikado Japanese Steakhouse, Blue Star Lounge, Rockwood Grill and Aquifer65.

Mike Huth and Shalin Patel of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented the borrower in the financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  