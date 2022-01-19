Kam Sang Co. Receives $128M in Financing for JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert

Posted on by in California, Hospitality, Loans, Western

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, Calif., features 884 guest rooms, five swimming pools, two 18-hole golf courses and a 47-treatment room spa facility.

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Kam Sang Co. has obtained a $128 million loan for the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group secured the five-year, fixed-rate, interest-only loan, which Goldman Sachs Bank USA originated. The owner used proceeds to repay the existing loan, which was scheduled to mature in February 2022.

The 884-key hotel underwent a $40 million renovation in early 2020 that resulted in the creation of additional suites and substantial upgrades to all guest rooms. Spanning 286 acres, the resort features five swimming pools; two 18-hole golf courses; a Peter Burwash International Tennis Court; a 47-treatment-room spa facility; an aviary; 35 acres of streams, lakes and cascading waterfalls; a 12,000-square-foot entertainment zone; and more than 234,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

The resort also offers a broad collection of food and beverage outlets, including T&T Innovation Kitchen, Mikado Japanese Steakhouse, Blue Star Lounge, Rockwood Grill and Aquifer65.

Mike Huth and Shalin Patel of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented the borrower in the financing.