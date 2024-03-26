Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Kamstrup Water Metering's new facility is situated within Forsyth Commerce Center in Cumming, Ga. (Photo courtesy of Adamo Photography)
Kamstrup Debuts 150,000 SF Headquarters, Manufacturing Facility in Cumming, Georgia

by John Nelson

CUMMING, GA. — Kamstrup Water Metering LLC, a global supplier of water meter equipment and services, has opened its new regional headquarters and manufacturing facility in Cumming. The 150,000-square-foot facility is located within Forsyth Commerce Center, a 94-acre business park roughly 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

The Danish company, which has employees in over 20 countries, began operating in the United States in 2013. The company supports water utilities with ultrasonic metering solutions, network communications and software applications.

Kamstrup considered 13 other Southeastern cities before selecting Cumming. Joey Kline of JLL worked with Kamstrup on site selection and lease negotiations, which includes securing a 15-year lease with landlord McDonald Development.

