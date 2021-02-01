Kanasardas Investment Acquires Single-Tenant Industrial Facility in Chandler, Arizona for $10M

The property located at 3167 W. Armstrong Place in Chandler, Ariz., features 62,415-square-foot of Class A industrial space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Orange County, Calif.-based Kanasardas Investment has purchased a Class A industrial property located at 3167 W. Armstrong Place in Chandler. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $10 million.

Will Strong, Phil Haenel, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2010, the 62,415-square-foot property is fully leased on a long-time basis to a regional credit tenant, one of the nation’s largest integrated designers, manufacturers and installers of products for the commercial building envelope.