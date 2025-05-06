Kane Realty Breaks Ground on 20-Story Multifamily High-Rise in Raleigh’s North Hills District

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kane Realty Corp. has broken ground on The Strand, a new 20-story apartment high-rise in Midtown Raleigh’s North Hills district. The multifamily tower, which will feature 362 apartments and 9,000 square feet of retail space, will be situated adjacent to the recently sold Advance Auto Parts Tower.

The Strand will comprise studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as top-floor penthouses. The community will also feature an amenity deck on the sixth floor that will include a resort-style pool, grilling area, activity lawn, fitness center and club room, as well as a clubroom on the 18th floor and a speakeasy on the top level that is exclusive for penthouse residents.

The project team includes development partner Mitsui Fudosan America, architect Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, general contractor Balfour Beatty and civil engineer McAdams. Kane Realty plans to welcome first residents at The Strand in summer 2027. The locally based development and management firm is also underway on planning for Phase II of the site.