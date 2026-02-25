Kane Realty Breaks Ground on 332-Unit Tributary Apartments in Raleigh’s North Hills District

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kane Realty Corp. has broken on Tributary, a multifamily community located within the North Hills Innovation District (NHID) in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood. Set to open in spring 2028, the mid-rise property will include 332 apartments, 6,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, two courtyards, a digital content creation studio, wellness center and new greenway connections.

The design-build team includes architect Hickok Cole, general contractor John Moriarty & Associates and civil engineer McAdams. Kane Realty is working with the City of Raleigh for Tributary and future phases of NHID to integrate into the city’s road and greenway infrastructure.

Additionally, Kane Realty has acquired 28 acres to expand NHID and recently brought in Los Angeles-based McCourt Partners as a development partner. Future projects within NHID will include a residential high-rise and a mixed-use building next to Tributary, as well as mixed-use development along I-440 and pop-up retail and programming.

Hush Salon recently opened below Tower 5 at NHID, and upcoming openings include Benchwarmers Bagels and Standard Beer + Food.