Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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The Offices at North Hills spans 123,000 square feet of offices in multiple two- and three-story buildings.
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Kane Realty Signs Couchbase to 20,000 SF Office Lease in Raleigh’s North Hills District

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kane Realty Corp. has signed Couchbase Inc. to a roughly 20,000-square-foot lease at The Offices at North Hills in Raleigh’s North Hills district. The San Jose-based AI data platform operator has six offices internationally and will use the Raleigh office as a “center for excellence.” Couchbase will occupy a full floor at 4350 Lassiter, a three-story building within The Offices at North Hills complex.

Ben Litke and Kristine Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented Couchbase in the lease negotiations. Hooker Manning and Alex Mikels represented Kane Realty internally.

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