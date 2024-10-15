Kane Realty Signs Healthcare Staffing Company to 46,309 SF Office Lease at One North Hills Tower in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kane Realty Corp. has signed Weatherby Healthcare, a CHG Healthcare Co., to a 46,309-square-foot office lease at One North Hills Tower in Raleigh. The healthcare staffing company, which has offices in North Carolina and Florida, will occupy one-and-a-half floors at the 10-story, 264,000-square-foot office tower.

Cheshire Webb of Foundry Commercial represented Weatherby Healthcare in the lease transaction. Hooker Manning and Alex Mikels represented Kane Realty on an internal basis.