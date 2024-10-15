Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Weatherby Healthcare will occupy one-and-a-half floors at One North Hills Tower in Raleigh.
Kane Realty Signs Healthcare Staffing Company to 46,309 SF Office Lease at One North Hills Tower in Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kane Realty Corp. has signed Weatherby Healthcare, a CHG Healthcare Co., to a 46,309-square-foot office lease at One North Hills Tower in Raleigh. The healthcare staffing company, which has offices in North Carolina and Florida, will occupy one-and-a-half floors at the 10-story, 264,000-square-foot office tower.

Cheshire Webb of Foundry Commercial represented Weatherby Healthcare in the lease transaction. Hooker Manning and Alex Mikels represented Kane Realty on an internal basis.

