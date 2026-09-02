Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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KansasMidwestMissouriMixed-Use

Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt Midwest Launch Two-Point Development

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest are launching Two-Point Development, a joint real estate venture that will help shape mixed-use districts around the football franchise’s new stadium in Kansas City, Kan., and its new headquarters and training facility in Olathe, Kan. The long-term strategic partnership is meant to ensure that both developments create year-round sports and entertainment destinations that will spur regional economic activity and create new jobs.

Two-Point Development will serve as master developer for the design and development of both districts, overseeing the architects, engineers, land planners and general contractors who will bring the projects to life. In Kansas City, the development will blend entertainment, hospitality, retail, residential and public gathering spaces. In Olathe, the team’s headquarters and practice facility will serve as the centerpiece of a mixed-use environment.

The Two-Point Development name stems from Lamar Hunt’s vision for including the two-point conversion in professional football. Hunt founded the Dallas Texans in 1960, and the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963. The team is under the ownership of the Hunt Family.

The Chiefs projects are part of a partnership with support from the State of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., the City of Olathe and Johnson County.

Hunt Midwest is a Kansas City-based, privately held real estate development company that builds industrial, self-storage, multifamily and senior living communities. The organization is part of the Lamar Hunt Family’s holdings.

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