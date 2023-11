SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Kapital Partners has announced plans for a 39-unit student housing development located at 2655 The Alameda near the Santa Clara University campus in California.

The property will also feature 1,500 square feet of retail space on the first floor. Shared amenities at the community will include a barbecue, ping pong tables and picnic tables for residents.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 with completion scheduled for 2025.