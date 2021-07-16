Kaplan Buys Three Land Sites for a Total of $17.3M, Plans to Develop Build-to-Rent Townhomes

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI AND ATLANTA — Kaplan Residential, a multifamily developer with offices in Miami and Atlanta, has acquired three land sites in Georgia and Florida for the development of three build-to-rent townhome communities. The firm acquired two sites in metro Atlanta totaling more than $11 million and a 30-acre parcel in Venice, Fla., for nearly $6 million for a total of approximately $17.3 million.

The first metro Atlanta acquisition is located at 3960 Redan Road in Stone Mountain, about 15 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Paideia School sold the land to Kaplan for $6.5 million. Shea Meddin of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated the sale. Brock Built Homes will serve as Kaplan’s co-general partner and general contractor for the new development.

The other metro Atlanta property is located at 9570 Dallas Acworth Highway in Dallas, 37 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. An entity doing business as AHA-Paulding LLC sold the land to Kaplan for $4.8 million. Patrick Taylor of ACI Capital Partners Inc. arranged the sale. New Wave Loans provided an undisclosed amount of financing to Kaplan.

Lastly, the Southwest Florida site is located at 2201 Knights Trail Road in Venice. Rowco Development Co. LLC sold the land for approximately $6 million. Jon Greco of Merritt Realty Corp. arranged the sale. New Wave Loans also provided an undisclosed amount of financing for this property.