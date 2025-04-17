Thursday, April 17, 2025
Kaplan Career Academy Signs 38,500 SF Lease in Wappingers Falls, New York

by Taylor Williams

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — Kaplan Career Academy has signed a 15-year, 38,500-square-foot lease in Wappingers Falls, about 85 miles north of New York City. The school, which is part of the Greenburgh North-Castle Union Free School District, will relocate from nearby New Windsor to the building at 29 Marshall Road. The new space will serve as the new home for the Special Act School, which serves students with disabilities. Stephen Powers, Alexander Smith and Kate Whitman of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented Kaplan Career Academy in the lease negotiations. Thylan Associates represented the undisclosed landlord.

