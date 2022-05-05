Kaplan Cos. Opens 222-Unit Active Adult Community in North Brunswick, New Jersey
NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Kaplan Cos. has opened Amaranth at North Brunswick, a 222-unit active adult community located approximately midway between New York City and Philadelphia. Apartments range in size from 823 to 1,397 square feet. Amenities include a resident lounge, demonstration kitchen, card room, doggie day spa, yoga studio with interactive mirrors and a package room. Kaplan is also underway on its second Amaranth development in nearby East Windsor. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.