Kaplan Cos. Opens 222-Unit Active Adult Community in North Brunswick, New Jersey

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Kaplan Cos. has opened Amaranth at North Brunswick, a 222-unit active adult community located approximately midway between New York City and Philadelphia. Apartments range in size from 823 to 1,397 square feet. Amenities include a resident lounge, demonstration kitchen, card room, doggie day spa, yoga studio with interactive mirrors and a package room. Kaplan is also underway on its second Amaranth development in nearby East Windsor. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.