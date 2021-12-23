REBusinessOnline

Kaplan Residential Sells Apartment Community in Downtown Atlanta for $126.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Kaplan Residential has sold Generation Atlanta, a 336-unit, 17-story high-rise apartment building located in downtown Atlanta. Frankforter Group purchased the community for $126.9 million. The sales transaction marks the largest multifamily sale in downtown Atlanta’s history, according to Kaplan Residential.

Located at 369 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Generation Atlanta offers studio apartments to two-bedroom units, spanning from 459 to 1,512 square feet, with monthly rents ranging from $1,600 to $3,650. Units feature quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, private balconies and smart keyless entry. Community amenities include an outdoor theater, rooftop pool and sundeck, bowling alley, EV charging stations, coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio and a rooftop lounge that offers views of the Atlanta skyline.

The property is located on a 1.8-acre land parcel close to Atlanta’s most notable landmarks, including Centennial Olympic Park, World of Coca-Cola, National Center for Civil & Human Rights, Georgia Aquarium, CNN Center, State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

