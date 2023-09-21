Kaplan Residential to Develop 306-Unit Apartment Community in Englewood, Florida

ENGLEWOOD, FLA. — Kaplan Residential plans to develop Generation Englewood, a 306-unit apartment community in Southwest Florida. The Bay Harbor Islands, Fla.-based developer purchased the nearly 20-acre site at 201 Pine St. in Englewood from a private investor for $5.2 million. Hunter McCarthy of SVN Commercial Partners brokered the land transaction. Kaplan plans to break ground on Generation Englewood in the first quarter of 2024.

Designed by CID Design Group, the development will include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, including a dog park that offers outdoor TVs, lounge seating areas and a bar. Architecture Alliance, the project’s landscape architect, is designing walking trails, seating areas, benches and outdoor grilling stations at the community.

Monthly rental rates will range from $2,000 to $3,500, according to Kaplan Residential, which plans to deliver Generation Englewood in early 2026.