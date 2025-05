CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — KARA Hospitality has opened Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Charlottesville, a 92-room, four-story hotel in Charlottesville. The hotel features free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, cable TV, a 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry and a lobby with additional vending options.

All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils and dishes, as well as recliners and work areas.