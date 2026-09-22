Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Fields-West-Frisco
Upon completion, Fields West will include 360,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, 350,000 square feet of office space and 1,150 apartments.
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Karahan Cos. Inks Deals With Seven New Tenants at Frisco Mixed-Use Development

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — The Karahan Cos. has inked deals with seven new retailers and restaurants at Fields West, a 55-acre mixed-use development located north of Dallas in Frisco. The tenants include Boll & Branch, Evereve, Flower Child, lululemon, SusieCakes, Tecovas and Warby Parker. Previously announced tenants at Fields West include Crate & Barrel, Gorjana, Pottery Barn, Sweetgreen, Williams Sonoma and [solidcore]. The project’s retail component, which is scheduled to come on line next year, is now 75 percent preleased via 44 signed leases.

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