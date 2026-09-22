Karahan Cos. Inks Deals With Seven New Tenants at Frisco Mixed-Use Development

FRISCO, TEXAS — The Karahan Cos. has inked deals with seven new retailers and restaurants at Fields West, a 55-acre mixed-use development located north of Dallas in Frisco. The tenants include Boll & Branch, Evereve, Flower Child, lululemon, SusieCakes, Tecovas and Warby Parker. Previously announced tenants at Fields West include Crate & Barrel, Gorjana, Pottery Barn, Sweetgreen, Williams Sonoma and [solidcore]. The project’s retail component, which is scheduled to come on line next year, is now 75 percent preleased via 44 signed leases.