Karahan Cos. Inks Leases with 10 New Retail Tenants at Fields West in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — The Karahan Cos. has inked leases with 10 new retail tenants at Fields West, a 55-acre mixed-use development in Frisco. The new retailers include Crate & Barrel, Culinary Dropout, Design Within Reach, Face Foundrie, Gorjana, Landry Kate, North Italia, Maman, TravisMathew and U MedSpa. Bloomies, Alo Yoga, Arhaus, Kendra Scott, Pottery Barn, Sephora and Williams Sonoma were previously confirmed at the property, which is now currently 70 percent preleased. SHOP Cos. is the leasing agent for Fields West.

