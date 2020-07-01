Kärcher Consolidates North American Headquarters to 380,000 SF Campus in Aurora, Colorado

Kärcher’s new North American headquarters in Aurora, Colo., features 275,000 square feet of warehouse, R&D and manufacturing space and 100,000 square feet of office space.

AURORA, COLO. — Kärcher, a provider of cleaning technology, is consolidating its manufacturing campuses in Englewood, Colo., and Camas, Wash., into a newly completed, 380,000-square-foot North American headquarters facility located at 6398 N. Kärcher Way in Aurora.

Situated on a 23-acre site, the build-to-suit campus features 275,000 square feet of warehouse, R&D and manufacturing space along with 100,000 square feet of office space. The property is located within the Porteos development near Denver International Airport.

Ware Malcomb provided architecture, interior design, civil engineering and land surveying services for the project. The building features an open three-story staircase, Kärcher’s corporate colors of bright yellow and gray, and storefront and curtain walls for the office area.

Brinkmann Constructors served as general contractor and SunCap Property Group is the project’s developer.