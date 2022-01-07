Karis Capital, AEW Sell 142,760 SF Industrial Building in Aurora to Westcore for $33M

Colorado, Industrial

Park 225 in Aurora, Colo., features 142,760 square feet of industrial space.

AURORA, COLO. — A joint venture between Karis Capital and AEW has completed the disposition of Park 225, a newly developed industrial property located at 13575 E. 37th Ave. in Aurora. San Diego-based Westcore acquired the asset for $33 million.

Totaling 142,760 square feet, the multi-tenant building was 57 percent leased to two tenants at the time of sale. Built in 2020, Park 225 features 32-foot clear heights, cross-dock loading, concrete truck court aprons, an ESFR sprinkler system, interstate visibility, heavy trailer parking and available yard.

Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal. Cushman & Wakefield’s Matt Tone, Steve Hager, Joey Trinkle, Drew McManus, Ryan Searle and Bryan Fry provided leasing advisory in the deal.