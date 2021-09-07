REBusinessOnline

Karis Capital, AEW Sell Warehouse Facility in Downtown Denver for $114M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

875-W-64th-St-Denver-CO

Located in downtown Denver, the 147,000-square-foot warehouse is fully leased to a global Fortune 100 company.

DENVER — A joint venture between Karis Capital and AEW has completed the disposition of a newly developed, Class A warehouse and distribution building in downtown Denver. A national real estate investment, development and management firm acquired the asset for $114 million.

Located at 875 W. 64th St., the property features 147,000 square feet of industrial space and immediate access to interstates 25, 70 and 76 and the US 36 freeway. The property is fully leased to a global Fortune 100 company.

Will Strong, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Mike Adey, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the deal. Cushman & Wakefield’s Matt Trone, Steve Hager, Drew McManus, Ryan Searle and Joey Trinkle provided market leasing advisory.

