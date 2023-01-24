REBusinessOnline

Karis Cold to Open 277,785 SF Cold Storage Facility in Metro Charlotte in 2024

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

The new facility in Rock Hill, S.C., represents the first cold storage speculative facility in metro Charlotte, according to Karis Cold.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Karis Cold is under construction on a 277,785-square-foot cold storage facility in Rock Hill. Situated on a 40-acre site, the project represents the first cold storage speculative facility in metro Charlotte. The property, which Karis Cold expects to open in first-quarter 2024, will feature convertible freezers, 50-foot clear heights, 28 dock doors with two drive-in doors, 47 trailer parking stalls and 147 regular parking spaces. Spencer Yorke, John Cashion and Rich Grieder of JLL will lead the development’s marketing and leasing efforts on behalf of Karis Cold.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  