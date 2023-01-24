Karis Cold to Open 277,785 SF Cold Storage Facility in Metro Charlotte in 2024

The new facility in Rock Hill, S.C., represents the first cold storage speculative facility in metro Charlotte, according to Karis Cold.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Karis Cold is under construction on a 277,785-square-foot cold storage facility in Rock Hill. Situated on a 40-acre site, the project represents the first cold storage speculative facility in metro Charlotte. The property, which Karis Cold expects to open in first-quarter 2024, will feature convertible freezers, 50-foot clear heights, 28 dock doors with two drive-in doors, 47 trailer parking stalls and 147 regular parking spaces. Spencer Yorke, John Cashion and Rich Grieder of JLL will lead the development’s marketing and leasing efforts on behalf of Karis Cold.