Karlin Real Estate Acquires 274-Unit Echo Apartments Near Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Karlin Real Estate has acquired Echo, a 274-unit apartment building located just outside of downtown Austin. Echo offers one- and two-bedroom units that according to Apartments.com range in size from 569 to 1,083 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, café, outdoor lounge, grilling stations and pet facilities. Patton Jones, Andrew Dickson, Brian O’Boyle Jr. and Brian Murphy of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jonathan Firestone, Blake Thompson and Travis Bailey, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Karlin.