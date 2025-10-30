Thursday, October 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Brady-Dallas
The Brady, an apartment complex in Uptown Dallas, totals 299 units. The property was built in 2015.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Karlin Real Estate Buys 299-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Karlin Real Estate has purchased The Brady, a 299-unit apartment building located at 2728 Cedar Springs Road in Uptown Dallas. The property, which according to Apartments.com was built in 2015, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a rooftop terrace, pool, fitness center, business center and pet facilities. Patton Jones, Andrew Dickson, Brian O’Boyle Jr. and Brian Murphy of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jonathan Firestone, Blake Thompson and Travis Bailey, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Karlin, which plans to implement a value-add program.

You may also like

St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 110,000 SF...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 158-Unit Apartment Complex in...

TakeOff Adventure Park to Open 60,000 SF Entertainment...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 37,000 SF Industrial Facility...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $10M Sale of Metro...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 76,701 SF Medical Office...

MG Properties Buys Dockside Apartments in Kent, Washington...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 458,707 SF Logistics Property...

NewMark Merrill Cos. Sells 92,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping...