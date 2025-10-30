Karlin Real Estate Buys 299-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Karlin Real Estate has purchased The Brady, a 299-unit apartment building located at 2728 Cedar Springs Road in Uptown Dallas. The property, which according to Apartments.com was built in 2015, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a rooftop terrace, pool, fitness center, business center and pet facilities. Patton Jones, Andrew Dickson, Brian O’Boyle Jr. and Brian Murphy of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jonathan Firestone, Blake Thompson and Travis Bailey, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Karlin, which plans to implement a value-add program.