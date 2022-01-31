Karlin Real Estate Opens Dining, Entertainment Venue at Austin FC Training Facility
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Karlin Real Estate has opened The Pitch, a dining and entertainment venue at the training facility of Austin FC, the city’s professional soccer team. The venue features food and beverage concepts Ranger Burger, Taco Flats, Sand Bar, Coffee Club and Corner Kick Bar. In addition, The Pitch houses a 1,200-seat stadium with an artificial soccer field, a five-acre pond with jogging trails and sand volleyball courts, an events center and a TV viewing area. Mark Odom Studio and STG Design served as the project architects. Corner Kick Hospitality Group operates the venue.
