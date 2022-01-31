REBusinessOnline

Karlin Real Estate Opens Dining, Entertainment Venue at Austin FC Training Facility

Posted on by in Development, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

The-Pitch-Austin

The Pitch is located between St. David’s Performance Center and Parmer Pond along the southern edge of Parmer Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Karlin Real Estate has opened The Pitch, a dining and entertainment venue at the training facility of Austin FC, the city’s professional soccer team. The venue features food and beverage concepts Ranger Burger, Taco Flats, Sand Bar, Coffee Club and Corner Kick Bar. In addition, The Pitch houses a 1,200-seat stadium with an artificial soccer field, a five-acre pond with jogging trails and sand volleyball courts, an events center and a TV viewing area. Mark Odom Studio and STG Design served as the project architects. Corner Kick Hospitality Group operates the venue.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  