Karney Properties Acquires 400,000 SF Home Depot Returns Center in Phoenix for $69.5M

PHOENIX — Santa Monica, Calif.-based Karney Properties has purchased a freestanding cross-dock industrial building in Phoenix for $69.5 million. Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

The Home Depot fully occupies the 400,000-square-foot property as a return center. Located at 7200 W. Buckeye Road, the building features a fully air conditioned warehouse, high-speed fans, equipment on every door, a gated and security station-controlled yard area, approximately 4.5 percent of office space and four acres of excess trailer parking that was customized by and for the tenant.