Thursday, October 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
7200-W-Buckeye-Rd-Phoenix-AZ
The Home Depot occupies the 400,000-square-foot warehouse property at 7200 W. Buckeye Road in Phoenix as a returns center.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Karney Properties Acquires 400,000 SF Home Depot Returns Center in Phoenix for $69.5M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Santa Monica, Calif.-based Karney Properties has purchased a freestanding cross-dock industrial building in Phoenix for $69.5 million. Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

The Home Depot fully occupies the 400,000-square-foot property as a return center. Located at 7200 W. Buckeye Road, the building features a fully air conditioned warehouse, high-speed fans, equipment on every door, a gated and security station-controlled yard area, approximately 4.5 percent of office space and four acres of excess trailer parking that was customized by and for the tenant.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates 128,000 SF Industrial Lease in Newark,...

Robert Martin Co. Breaks Ground on 71,098 SF...

Majestic Realty Co. Secures Refinancing Totaling $118.9M for...

Manulife US REIT Sells 400 Capitol Mall Office...

Interstate Equities Buys Multifamily Community in Santa Rosa,...

JLL Arranges $30.2M in Refinancing for Monte Alban...

Glenstar Recapitalizes Presidents Plaza Office Complex in Chicago

CBRE Arranges Sale of Multifamily Property in Mound,...

Flagship Healthcare Acquires 14,416 SF Ambulatory Surgery Center...