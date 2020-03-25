Kase Group Directs $27.9M Sale of Albertsons-Occupied Retail Asset in California

PASO ROBLES, CALIF. — The Kase Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 189 Niblick Road in Paso Robles. A California-based investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $27.9 million.

Albertsons occupies the 52,691-square-foot building on a long-term, triple-net lease basis.

Robert Walker of The Kase Group represented the seller in the off-market transaction.