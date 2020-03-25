REBusinessOnline

Kase Group Directs $27.9M Sale of Albertsons-Occupied Retail Asset in California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Net Lease, Retail, Western

PASO ROBLES, CALIF. — The Kase Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 189 Niblick Road in Paso Robles. A California-based investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $27.9 million.

Albertsons occupies the 52,691-square-foot building on a long-term, triple-net lease basis.

Robert Walker of The Kase Group represented the seller in the off-market transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business