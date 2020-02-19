Kase Group Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Safeway-Occupied Retail Asset in Yakima, Washington

Safeway occupies the 45,584-square-foot retail property at 5702 Summitview Ave. in Yakima, Wash.

YAKIMA, WASH. — The Kase Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant property located at 5702 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. A California-based investor acquired the property for $8.4 million.

Safeway occupies the 45,584-square-foot building, which is situated along Interstate 82. The Safeway lease is guaranteed by Albertsons Co.

Robert Walker of The Kase Group represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.