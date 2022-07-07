Katz & Associates Arranges $10.6M Sale of Former HHGregg Store in Boca Raton, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

EoS Fitness will backfill this former hhgregg store at 20841 S. State Road 7 in Boca Raton, Fla.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Katz & Associates has arranged the $10.6 million sale of a former hhgregg store located at 20841 S. State Road 7 in Boca Raton. CIRE Equity, a commercial real estate investor with offices in Southern California and Phoenix, purchased the 41,250-square-foot store from an entity doing business as Pan York Glades LLC. Jon Cashion and Daniel Solomon of Katz & Associates represented the seller in the transaction. EoS Fitness, a retail fitness concept based in Phoenix, will backfill the store, which is situated adjacent to a Burlington and PetSmart.