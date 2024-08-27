Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Katz & Associates Arranges $7.6 Million Sale of Two Retail Properties in Nanuet, New York

by Taylor Williams

NANUET, N.Y. — Regional brokerage firm Katz & Associates has arranged the $7.6 million sale of two retail properties in Nanuet, located near the New York-New Jersey border. Built in 1973, the properties comprise a 2,500-square-foot single-tenant building and a 30,000-square-foot multi-tenant building. Chase Bank occupies the single-tenant building, and the multi-tenant building is leased to Tile Shop, Carpet One and Hudson Valley Integrated Medicine. Donny Moskovic of Katz represented both the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

