Katz & Associates Brokers Sale of Building Housing Former 24 Hour Fitness in Yonkers, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

YONKERS, N.Y. — Katz & Associates has brokered the sale of a retail building formerly occupied by 24 Hour Fitness in Yonkers, a northern suburb of New York City. The building is situated on a 1.7-acre site at 589 Tuckahoe Road. Brian Katz, Jonathan Greenberg and John Heretakis of Katz & Associates represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Tyler Lyman of True Commercial represented the buyer, Carpionato Realty, which purchased the asset for $4.2 million.

