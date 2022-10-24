REBusinessOnline

Katz & Associates Negotiates Two Retail, Restaurant Leases in Queens

Posted on by in Lee & Associates, New York, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Katz & Associates has negotiated two retail leases in Queens. Japanese grocery store Teso Life signed a 6,000-square-foot lease in the Bayside neighborhood, and Filipino fast casual restaurant Jollibee committed to 3,614 square feet at 91-23 Queens Blvd. Daniel DePasquale of Katz & Associates represented the landlords, Paulipark Associates LLC and Midwood, respectively, in both deals. Both concepts will open in 2023.

