Katz & Associates Negotiates Two Retail, Restaurant Leases in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Katz & Associates has negotiated two retail leases in Queens. Japanese grocery store Teso Life signed a 6,000-square-foot lease in the Bayside neighborhood, and Filipino fast casual restaurant Jollibee committed to 3,614 square feet at 91-23 Queens Blvd. Daniel DePasquale of Katz & Associates represented the landlords, Paulipark Associates LLC and Midwood, respectively, in both deals. Both concepts will open in 2023.