Katz & Associates Signs 120,000 SF of Retail Leases at Solar-Powered Mixed-Use Development in South Florida

BABCOCK RANCH, FLA. — Katz & Associates has signed several retail tenants to leases totaling more than 120,000 square feet at Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered mixed-use community currently underway in South Florida. The project is entitled for 6 million square feet of commercial space, in addition to residences. Jon Cashion and Eric Spritz of Katz & Associates represented the landlord and developer, Kitson & Partners, in the lease negotiations.

Upon completion, the development will feature 4 million square feet of retail space, including shopping centers The Shoppes at Yellow Pine and Crescent B Commons. Marshalls, Ace Hardware, Five Below, Oar & Iron, Tipsy Salonbar, Fountain Pools, Seymour Orthodontics, Yummy Thai & Chinese, Verizon Wireless, Papa John’s Pizza, Carvel and Laser Lounge will occupy space at The Shoppes at Yellow Pine. Starbucks Coffee, Fifth Third Bank and Fiore + Ela Salon recently signed leases at Crescent B Commons.

A total of 24 retail tenants have now signed leases at Babcock Ranch. The Shoppes at Yellow Pine, which will comprise 120,000 square feet, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025, with retailer openings scheduled to begin early that year.