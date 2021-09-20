Katz Properties Retail Acquires Amberly Place Shopping Center in Cary, North Carolina for $28.4M

Amberly Place is 98.6 percent leased and anchored by a 50,280-square-foot Publix grocery store.

CARY, N.C. — Katz Properties Retail, a New York-based real estate firm, has acquired Amberly Place, a 77,675-square-foot shopping center located in Cary. Dennis Carson, Casey Rosen and Mike Burkard of CBRE represented the St. Petersburg, Fla.-based seller, The Sembler Co. The sales price was $28.4 million.

Amberly Place is 98.6 percent leased and anchored by a 50,280-square-foot Publix grocery store. The Publix has been an anchor at Amberly Place since the property was constructed. Built in 2018, Amberly Place is situated at 10225 Green Level Church Road just two miles from Apple’s new Raleigh campus.