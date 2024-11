NEW YORK CITY — Kauff McGuire & Margolis LLP has signed a 17,320-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The law firm has committed to the 33rd floor of the building at 810 Seventh Ave. for a term of 10 years. Peter Trivelas, Justin Royce and Justin Sodokoff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Harry Blair, Tara Stacom, Barry Zeller and Pierce Hance, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, SL Green.