Kaufman, Beacon Underway on Repositioning of 265,000 SF Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between local owner-operator The Kaufman Organization and Beacon Capital Partners is underway on the repositioning of 875 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan’s NoMad district. The 26-story, 265,000-square-foot office building, which is known locally as One NoMad, was originally constructed in 1926. Designed by Olson Kundig, the repositioning will feature a redesigned street-level facade with a revised steel and aluminum curtain wall system with stone elements that complement the historic design of the upper floors. The project will also introduce a steel canopy at the main entry area on West 31st Street and deliver improved connectivity between the lobby and concourse-level space. The development team will also expand the property’s shared amenity spaces via the addition of flexible conference, hospitality and lounge spaces. Lastly, construction is underway on five new suites on the 18th and 19th floors of the building that range in size from 2,700 to 5,700 square feet. The full repositioning is expected to be complete before the end of the year.