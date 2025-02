BAILEY, COLO. — Kaufman Hagan Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a self-storage facility, located at 63716 US Highway 285 in Bailey. The asset traded for $1.3 million, or $80.02 per square foot. Situated on 2 acres, the property offers 123 self-storage units. Ryan Floyd of Kaufman Hagan handled the transaction. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.