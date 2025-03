AURORA, COLO. — Denver-based Kaufman Hagan Commercial Real Estate has facilitated the purchase of a retail property located at 9915 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora. Shifted Lens Theatre Co. acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $1 million, or $226.78 per square foot. Located within Aurora Cultural Arts District, the property offers 4,608 square feet of retail space. Amanda Weaver of Kaufman Hagan represented the buyer in the deal.