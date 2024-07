DENVER — Kaufman Hagan Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of Lowry Pines, an apartment complex at 835 S. Quebec St. in Denver. The asset traded for $5.1 million, or $151,471 per unit.

Lowry Pines offers 34 apartments and an interior courtyard.

Andrew Vollert and Brandon Kaufman of Kaufman Hagan Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.