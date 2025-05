WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Denver-based Kaufman Hagan Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of an office building located at 6073 W. 44th Ave. in Wheat Ridge. The asset traded for $1.8 million, or $117.49 per square feet. The 15,321-square-foot building offers 13 office suites. Amanda Weaver and Alejandro Martinez of Kaufman Hagan represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.