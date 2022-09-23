REBusinessOnline

Kaufman Lynn Completes $144M Overhaul of JM Family Headquarters in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

The JM Family Enterprises' campus includes three office buildings, a dining facility, parking garage, energy plant and a welcome center.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. — Kaufman Lynn Construction has completed a major overhaul of JM Family Enterprises’ corporate headquarters in Deerfield Beach. The $144 million project was finished in 41 months and comprises three new 88,061-square-foot office buildings; a 29,500-square-foot dining facility; 309,573-square-foot parking garage; 6,500-square-foot energy plant; a welcome center; and a hardscape package valued at $12 million. The renovations also included installing rooftop solar farms, heat-reducing electrochromic glass and an irrigation system using rainwater-collecting cisterns. About 1,200 staffers at JM Family, a privately held automotive distributor, were able to continue working during the replacement, which Kaufman Lynn managed with design partner PGAL Architects.

