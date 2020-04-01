REBusinessOnline

Kaufman Organization Acquires Office, Retail Asset in Manhattan’s Flatiron District for $48.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office, Retail

56-west

The building is located at 56 W. 22nd St.

NEW YORK CITY — The Kaufman Organization has acquired a 66,190-square-foot office and retail asset in Manhattan’s Flatiron District for $48.5 million. The 12-story building is located at 56 W. 22nd St. and includes 59,719 square feet of office space on the second through 12th floors, and 6,471 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Maynicke & Franke constructed the building in 1907. Bob Knakal and Stephen Palmese led a JLL team that represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, the Kaufman Organization.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business