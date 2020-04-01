Kaufman Organization Acquires Office, Retail Asset in Manhattan’s Flatiron District for $48.5M

The building is located at 56 W. 22nd St.

NEW YORK CITY — The Kaufman Organization has acquired a 66,190-square-foot office and retail asset in Manhattan’s Flatiron District for $48.5 million. The 12-story building is located at 56 W. 22nd St. and includes 59,719 square feet of office space on the second through 12th floors, and 6,471 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Maynicke & Franke constructed the building in 1907. Bob Knakal and Stephen Palmese led a JLL team that represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, the Kaufman Organization.