Kauhale Health Acquires 66,765 SF The Parker Assisted Living Community in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kauhale Health has acquired The Parker, a 66,765-square-foot assisted living and memory care facility located in the Pettigru Historic District, roughly one mile outside downtown Greenville.

Comprising 75 assisted living and 17 memory care private suites, the property will be rebranded as Kauhale Pettigru. Amenities at the facility, which is 100 percent private pay, include common dining areas, private dining, a beauty salon, community room, game room, parlor room, theater, gardens, patios and multiple walking paths.

A subordinate of Kauhale Health will operate the community, with Kauhale Healthcare Management managing the facility.

Built in 2001 on 3.5 acres, the property recently underwent renovations to the common areas and one-third of the residential units.