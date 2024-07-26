Friday, July 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1300-116th-Ave-Bellevue-WA
Eye Clinic of Bellevue occupies 5,519-square-foot medical office building at 1300 116th Ave. in Bellevue, Wash. (Photo courtesy of CoStar)
AcquisitionsDevelopmentHealthcareHospitalityOfficeWashingtonWestern

Kauri Investments Buys Medical Office Building in Bellevue, Washington for 150-Room Hotel Redevelopment

by Amy Works

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Seattle-based Kauri Investments has acquired a freestanding medical office building, located at 1300 116th Ave. in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, for $6.7 million.

The seller and existing tenant, Eye Clinic of Bellevue, will lease back the 5,519-square-foot building until the ophthalmology practice moves into a more modern facility.

Once the lease ends, Kauri plans to redevelop the asset, which is on a large parcel, into a 150-key hotel. Kauri Investments currently owns six other hotel sites Washington and Oregon.

Pat Mutzel of Cushman & Wakefield’s private capital group in Seattle brokered the off-market transaction.

You may also like

SLIB Brokers Sale of 122-Unit Sterling Ridge Seniors...

Zett Group Negotiates Sale of 79-Unit Streamside Assisted...

Lee & Associates Second Quarter Report: Industrial, Office...

Howard Hughes Holdings Begins Renovation of 90,000 SF...

OKO Group, Cain International Obtain $565M Loan for...

Sembler Delivers Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Milledgeville, Georgia

Law Firm Signs 15,458 SF Office Lease Renewal...

JT Magen Completes Renovation of 8,079 SF Office...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 4,995 SF...