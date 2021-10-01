Kawa Capital, CL Hotels Acquire 110-Room Hotel La Jolla in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Western

Hotel La Jolla in San Diego features 110 guest rooms, a pool, restaurant and meeting spaces.

SAN DIEGO — Kawa Capital Management has partnered with CL Hotels LLC to purchase Hotel La Jolla, a Curio Collection Hilton hotel located in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

The partnership plans to implement a $5 million to $6 million improvement plan for the 11-story hotel, which features 110 guestrooms. The program will update the guest rooms, lobby, pool area, restaurant and meeting space. The renovation will not interrupt operations and will take approximately two years to complete.