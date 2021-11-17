REBusinessOnline

Kawa Provides $15M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The development will include 200 apartment units along with office and retail space.

CHICAGO — Kawa Capital Solutions has provided a $15 million construction loan for a Class A multifamily project in Chicago’s River North. Located at 808 N. Cleveland Ave., the development will include 200 apartment units, 20,000 square feet of office space, 7,500 square feet of retail space and a 101-space parking garage. Chicago-based developers Bayview USA and DAC Developments will co-develop and manage the property. Project costs are estimated at $104.6 million. A timeline for completion was not provided.

